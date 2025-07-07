Left Menu

Opposition Flags Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleges exclusion of voters lacking specific documents from Bihar's revised electoral rolls, raising concerns over transparency and potential disenfranchisement. Opposition approaches the Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission's directive, with a hearing set for July 10. Conflicting directions from the EC further fuel apprehension among political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:51 IST
Opposition Flags Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has voiced significant concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that individuals without certain documents may be unfairly removed from the list. Addressing a press conference, Yadav highlighted the absence of a response from the Election Commission following a meeting on July 5.

The opposition contends that the EC's stipulated 11 documents exclude commonly used identification like Aadhaar and ration cards, potentially leading to disenfranchisement of poorer voters. Yadav criticized the Bihar Election Commission's perceived lack of transparency and authority.

Petitions challenging the EC's actions have been filed in the Supreme Court by RJD MP Manoj Jha, among others, with a hearing set for July 10. Meanwhile, the Election Commission maintains that the revision process is proceeding smoothly with cooperation from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025