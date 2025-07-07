Opposition Flags Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has voiced significant concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, asserting that individuals without certain documents may be unfairly removed from the list. Addressing a press conference, Yadav highlighted the absence of a response from the Election Commission following a meeting on July 5.

The opposition contends that the EC's stipulated 11 documents exclude commonly used identification like Aadhaar and ration cards, potentially leading to disenfranchisement of poorer voters. Yadav criticized the Bihar Election Commission's perceived lack of transparency and authority.

Petitions challenging the EC's actions have been filed in the Supreme Court by RJD MP Manoj Jha, among others, with a hearing set for July 10. Meanwhile, the Election Commission maintains that the revision process is proceeding smoothly with cooperation from the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)