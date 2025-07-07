Tragedy in Nadia: The Untold Story Behind Tamanna's Death

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women, visited the grieving family of ten-year-old Tamanna Khatoon in Nadia, West Bengal, to formally record their statements about the tragic incident.

On June 23, Tamanna lost her life when a bomb detonated during a victory celebration, allegedly organized by Trinamool Congress supporters following the party's success in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election. Her mother, overwhelmed with grief, recounted the harrowing experience to Majumdar, detailing how local assailants targeted her daughter with the explosive device.

The family, identified as CPI(M) supporters, suspects political retaliation for not supporting the ruling party. With only nine arrests out of the 24 named in the FIR, disatisfaction over the rate of the investigation persists, prompting them to seek legal intervention and appeal for justice in the Calcutta High Court with advocate Bikas Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)