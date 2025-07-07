Left Menu

Tragedy in Nadia: The Untold Story Behind Tamanna's Death

NCW member Archana Majumdar visited the family of Tamanna Khatoon, a ten-year-old girl killed in a bomb explosion after an alleged politically motivated attack in West Bengal. The family seeks justice as they accuse ruling party supporters of the attack, citing slow police investigations and seeking legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:14 IST
Tragedy in Nadia: The Untold Story Behind Tamanna's Death
  • Country:
  • India

Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women, visited the grieving family of ten-year-old Tamanna Khatoon in Nadia, West Bengal, to formally record their statements about the tragic incident.

On June 23, Tamanna lost her life when a bomb detonated during a victory celebration, allegedly organized by Trinamool Congress supporters following the party's success in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election. Her mother, overwhelmed with grief, recounted the harrowing experience to Majumdar, detailing how local assailants targeted her daughter with the explosive device.

The family, identified as CPI(M) supporters, suspects political retaliation for not supporting the ruling party. With only nine arrests out of the 24 named in the FIR, disatisfaction over the rate of the investigation persists, prompting them to seek legal intervention and appeal for justice in the Calcutta High Court with advocate Bikas Bhattacharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025