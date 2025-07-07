Left Menu

Houthis Target Bulk Carrier in Bold Red Sea Attack

The Houthi rebels attacked the bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea, asserting it was due to its association with a company engaging with Israel. The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel was targeted using bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles, leading to a fire onboard. The 22 crew members were safely evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Yemeni Houthi rebels staged a daring attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, now reported sinking in the Red Sea. On Monday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the action in a prerecorded statement.

He admitted that the Houthis targeted the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel using bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles. The assault set the Magic Seas ablaze, compelling its 22 crew members to evacuate and abandon ship.

Saree justified the strike, accusing the ship's owning company of continued port activities in Israel, a claim that underscores the enduring regional tensions.

