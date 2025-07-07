Houthis Target Bulk Carrier in Bold Red Sea Attack

The Yemeni Houthi rebels staged a daring attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, now reported sinking in the Red Sea. On Monday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the action in a prerecorded statement.

He admitted that the Houthis targeted the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel using bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles. The assault set the Magic Seas ablaze, compelling its 22 crew members to evacuate and abandon ship.

Saree justified the strike, accusing the ship's owning company of continued port activities in Israel, a claim that underscores the enduring regional tensions.