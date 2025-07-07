Houthis Target Bulk Carrier in Bold Red Sea Attack
The Houthi rebels attacked the bulk carrier Magic Seas in the Red Sea, asserting it was due to its association with a company engaging with Israel. The Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel was targeted using bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles, leading to a fire onboard. The 22 crew members were safely evacuated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:46 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Yemeni Houthi rebels staged a daring attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas, now reported sinking in the Red Sea. On Monday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the action in a prerecorded statement.
He admitted that the Houthis targeted the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel using bomb-carrying drone boats and missiles. The assault set the Magic Seas ablaze, compelling its 22 crew members to evacuate and abandon ship.
Saree justified the strike, accusing the ship's owning company of continued port activities in Israel, a claim that underscores the enduring regional tensions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Overnight Assault: Drones and Missiles Target Kyiv
Missiles in the Qatari Sky Amid Rising Tensions
Witness hears explosions, sees possible missiles in sky in Qatar after airspace closed, reports AP.
Israeli military warns public missiles launched from Iran, reports AP.
Israel says it identified missiles launched from Iran 2.5 hours after start of ceasefire, reports AP.