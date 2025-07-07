Farewell to 'UP Tiger': Anand Singh's Enduring Legacy in Politics

Anand Singh, the former Member of Parliament from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and father of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, has passed away at the age of 87 in Lucknow.

A rush to the hospital followed a sudden deterioration in his health, sources close to the family confirmed.

Noted for his political clout in Uttar Pradesh, Singh's influence in Gonda was significant, earning him the title 'UP Tiger.'

(With inputs from agencies.)