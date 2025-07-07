Struggling Shores: Crete's Migration Crisis
Over 1,200 migrants have been detained on Crete and nearby Gavdos due to rising arrivals from Libya. Greece's foreign minister visited Libya to address the crisis. With resident strain and poor sea conditions, Greek officials may intensify measures. European representatives seek Libyan cooperation to limit departures.
Authorities in Greece have detained more than 1,200 migrants on the island of Crete and Gavdos in recent days following an influx of arrivals from Libya. This surge has prompted concerns and calls for increased government assistance.
Greek regional officials have been requesting more support after the coast guard intercepted several boats off Crete's southern shores from Saturday to Monday. This rise in arrivals aligns with Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis's visit to Libya, aiming to address the escalating migration crisis and ongoing maritime boundary disagreements.
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis indicated that patrols by the coast guard and navy might intensify. So far, around 8,000 migrants have reached Crete this year alone. Given the duress on Crete and its residents, Marinakis stressed the necessity of diplomatic success, warning of potential stricter measures if the situation does not improve. Many migrants attempt the perilous journey in poorly constructed vessels designed for single trips.
