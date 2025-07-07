Left Menu

Struggling Shores: Crete's Migration Crisis

Over 1,200 migrants have been detained on Crete and nearby Gavdos due to rising arrivals from Libya. Greece's foreign minister visited Libya to address the crisis. With resident strain and poor sea conditions, Greek officials may intensify measures. European representatives seek Libyan cooperation to limit departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gavdos | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:01 IST
Struggling Shores: Crete's Migration Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Greece have detained more than 1,200 migrants on the island of Crete and Gavdos in recent days following an influx of arrivals from Libya. This surge has prompted concerns and calls for increased government assistance.

Greek regional officials have been requesting more support after the coast guard intercepted several boats off Crete's southern shores from Saturday to Monday. This rise in arrivals aligns with Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis's visit to Libya, aiming to address the escalating migration crisis and ongoing maritime boundary disagreements.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis indicated that patrols by the coast guard and navy might intensify. So far, around 8,000 migrants have reached Crete this year alone. Given the duress on Crete and its residents, Marinakis stressed the necessity of diplomatic success, warning of potential stricter measures if the situation does not improve. Many migrants attempt the perilous journey in poorly constructed vessels designed for single trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025