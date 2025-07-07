Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Hasty Electoral Roll Revision Amid Bihar Election Concerns

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi met with AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi warned that rushed electoral roll revisions could disenfranchise many in Bihar. The EC assured that the process is running smoothly, but the Supreme Court will review the process's legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:36 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Hasty Electoral Roll Revision Amid Bihar Election Concerns
CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi (Photo/X@ECISVEEP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi engaged with a delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, led by its National President Asaduddin Owaisi, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The commission noted that it received numerous suggestions from Owaisi's team during the meeting.

Earlier, Owaisi, via a social media post, warned of potential widespread disenfranchisement in Bihar as the Election Commission moved forward with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He cautioned that without proper time and safeguards, this process could lead to an alarming error rate affecting marginalized groups.

Emphasizing the risks, Owaisi argued that an error rate of 15-20% could have dramatic consequences, stripping voting rights and threatening livelihoods. The Election Commission, however, reported that the SIR process was advancing smoothly, with enumeration forms nearly distributed to reachable electors. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to the SIR on July 10, ahead of the expected Bihar elections later this year.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025