Owaisi Criticizes Hasty Electoral Roll Revision Amid Bihar Election Concerns

On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi engaged with a delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, led by its National President Asaduddin Owaisi, at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The commission noted that it received numerous suggestions from Owaisi's team during the meeting.

Earlier, Owaisi, via a social media post, warned of potential widespread disenfranchisement in Bihar as the Election Commission moved forward with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He cautioned that without proper time and safeguards, this process could lead to an alarming error rate affecting marginalized groups.

Emphasizing the risks, Owaisi argued that an error rate of 15-20% could have dramatic consequences, stripping voting rights and threatening livelihoods. The Election Commission, however, reported that the SIR process was advancing smoothly, with enumeration forms nearly distributed to reachable electors. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to the SIR on July 10, ahead of the expected Bihar elections later this year.