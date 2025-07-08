Diplomatic Dance: Trump and Netanyahu's Complex Gaza Ceasefire Talks

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet at the White House to discuss potential ceasefire in Gaza. The leaders aim to resolve the 21-month standoff with Hamas, though significant challenges persist.

Despite the recent success in joint military actions against Iran, the conflict with Hamas continues to overshadow diplomatic efforts. Questions linger on whether a meeting can end the long-standing hostilities in Gaza, where both sides have unresolved grievances.

With pressure mounting from international communities and demonstrators urging hostages' release, the talks have gained heightened importance. However, what Netanyahu and Trump can achieve in terms of long-term peace remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)