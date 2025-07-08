AAP Challenges BJP Over Vehicle Age Policy Standoff
The Aam Aadmi Party has urged the BJP-led Delhi government to introduce legislation on aged vehicles within a week, promising support to alleviate public concerns. This comes after a controversial fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles in Delhi, which faced strong opposition and demands for a suspension.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called on the BJP-led Delhi government to expedite legislation addressing overage vehicles, demanding action within a week. The party assured its support for any measures aimed at relieving the public's grievances over this issue.
Earlier, a fuel ban targeting end-of-life vehicles was implemented in Delhi on July 1, only to meet significant backlash shortly after. Responding to public discontent, the Delhi government petitioned the Centre's air quality panel to suspend the directive, promising to tackle the prevalent issues aggressively.
At a press briefing, Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accused the BJP of misleading residents. She asserted that the BJP enacted the vehicle ban without considering its implications on vulnerable groups like women and the elderly. Efforts to overturn the ban have seen Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other officials requesting intervention from the Centre, marking significant political contention.
