Political Turmoil in Nellore: Allegations and Accusations Rock YSRCP and TDP

In Nellore, YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused TDP supporters of attacking his house after he criticized local TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. The incident sparked a war of words, with both parties alleging misconduct. YSRCP chief and IT Minister Nara Lokesh condemned Reddy's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nellore was the scene of political unrest as YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy alleged his property was vandalized by supporters of the ruling Telugudesam Party (TDP) following his public criticism of local TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. The attack reportedly occurred while Reddy was away with his son.

The altercation has led to a cascade of reactions. TDP leaders accused Reddy of making disrespectful comments about Prasanthi Reddy, calling for basic decency and condemning his alleged character assassination of the woman MLA. Both parties exchanged sharp criticisms, reflecting heightened political tensions.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack, urging law enforcement to conduct a fair investigation. The altercation has ignited a broader dialogue on gender respect and political violence. Observers are reminded of the longstanding affiliations and shifting dynamics within the political arena of Nellore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

