Suvendu Adhikari Exposes Alleged TMC 'Bhaipo Gang' in Scandalous Reveal

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP figure, has leveled serious accusations against 50 individuals linked to the student wing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Released on Tuesday, the list alleges these leaders wield terror across West Bengal's colleges, attributing their influence to political connections with TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Adhikari's disclosure is coupled with claims of irregularities, corruption, and political coercion on campuses, implicating them as part of the so-called 'Bhaipo Gang.' The announcement comes in the wake of the gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College, prompting significant public response.

Furthermore, Adhikari criticized the state administration's approach, asserting that it fosters unchecked communal activities, contrasting with the stringent measures applied to Hindu processions. He argues that firm action is essential to curb the alleged appeasement policies, forecasting a strong BJP opposition.

