Leadership Reshuffle: Sukhbir Singh Badal Strengthens Shiromani Akali Dal Structure

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, announced significant appointments within the party structure on Tuesday. The leadership changes include new presidents for the Delhi and Himachal Pradesh units.

Parmjit Singh Sarna has been appointed as the president of the Delhi unit, and Daljit Singh Bhinder will lead the Himachal Pradesh unit. These strategic moves are aimed at strengthening the party's influence in these regions.

Alongside these appointments, Gulzar Singh Ranike has been named the president of the Scheduled Caste wing and Hira Singh Gabria will head the BC wing. Additionally, 15 senior vice presidents, including notable figures like Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Bikram Singh Majithia, have been appointed to further solidify the party's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)