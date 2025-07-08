In a dramatic turn of events, a brawl erupted in Armenia's National Assembly as tensions soared over calls for ousting President Nikol Pashinyan. The incident involved opposition lawmaker Artur Sargsyan, who found himself at the center of controversy.

Sargsyan, representing the opposition bloc Armenia, delivered a speech claiming that decisions against him were predetermined. His attempt to exit the chamber was thwarted by other lawmakers, prompting a rapid intervention by security personnel, as captured on video footage circulating in media.

The political landscape in Armenia has been increasingly tumultuous. Sargsyan and several opposition figures, including key church leaders, are accused of plotting to overthrow the government. These developments occur against the backdrop of Armenia's contentious territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, which have ignited public unrest and Opposition from influential groups like the Armenian Apostolic Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)