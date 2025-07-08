Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over BJP MP's Controversial Language Remarks

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's incendiary comments on language sparked widespread condemnation from Maharashtra's political leaders. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the remarks, which drew bipartisan backlash, including from Shiv Sena and opposition leaders. The controversy has highlighted underlying tensions and accusations of divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:08 IST
A political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks on language, drawing sharp condemnation across party lines. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis labeled Dubey's comments as 'ill-advised,' highlighting potential confusion among the public.

The opposition, notably the Shiv Sena and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, lashed out at Dubey, accusing him of leveraging a divide-and-rule strategy. Thackeray condemned Dubey as a 'hyena' for allegedly sowing discord and claimed BJP's tactics are now losing relevance.

Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar affirmed the state's zero-tolerance for disparagement against Marathi speakers, reflecting a united front against such divisive rhetoric. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions and political maneuvering in Maharashtra.

