Political Firestorm Erupts Over BJP MP's Controversial Language Remarks

A political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks on language, drawing sharp condemnation across party lines. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis labeled Dubey's comments as 'ill-advised,' highlighting potential confusion among the public.

The opposition, notably the Shiv Sena and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, lashed out at Dubey, accusing him of leveraging a divide-and-rule strategy. Thackeray condemned Dubey as a 'hyena' for allegedly sowing discord and claimed BJP's tactics are now losing relevance.

Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar affirmed the state's zero-tolerance for disparagement against Marathi speakers, reflecting a united front against such divisive rhetoric. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions and political maneuvering in Maharashtra.