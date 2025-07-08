BJP's Strategic Unity: A New Dawn in West Bengal

In a significant political maneuver, newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya rekindled the presence of former state chief Dilip Ghosh, dispelling ongoing speculations of internal conflicts and possible defections within the party ahead of the crucial 2026 assembly elections.

Tuesday saw Bhattacharya and Ghosh meeting publicly at the BJP's Salt Lake state headquarters, where they emphasized a united front against the ruling Trinamool Congress. The event was not only a display of unity but a strategic move to galvanize the party's base, indicating a cohesive BJP battling under the symbol of the lotus.

The meeting has stirred hopes of energizing the BJP's grassroots and clarified internal harmony, with Bhattacharya pledging to visit every district and include every party worker in their mission. The newfound unity aims to position the BJP as a potent opposition, with eyes set on the 2026 elections, as confirmed by multiple party sources.