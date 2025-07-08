Left Menu

Manmohan Samal: The 'Lucky' Charm of Odisha's BJP

Manmohan Samal has been reappointed as Odisha BJP president for the fourth time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has reappointed Manmohan Samal as its Odisha unit president, marking his fourth term in the role. The announcement was made by BJP's central election observer, Sanjay Jaiswal, in the presence of senior party leaders.

Samal rose through the party ranks from student politics to become a state minister in the BJD-BJP coalition. His leadership is seen as pivotal in the BJP's recent state dominance, having secured a majority in both state assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

Despite his personal loss in the assembly elections, insiders view Samal's reappointment as recognition of his contribution to the party's successes in Odisha, where the BJP has solidified its position as a formidable political force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

