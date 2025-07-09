Left Menu

French Intelligence Reveals Delays in Iran's Nuclear Program

France's intelligence chief, Nicolas Lerner, disclosed that Iran's nuclear program has been delayed by several months following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Key program stages have been seriously impacted, but uncertainty remains about Iran's stock of highly-enriched uranium. Lerner emphasized the need for diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:44 IST
French Intelligence Reveals Delays in Iran's Nuclear Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's intelligence chief revealed on Tuesday a significant setback in Iran's nuclear program, attributing it to airstrikes by the United States and Israel. Nicolas Lerner, head of the DGSE intelligence service, reported that essential components of the program have been notably disrupted, delaying progress by several months.

Addressing the public for the first time on national television, Lerner explained that while some highly-enriched uranium stockpiles have been destroyed, uncertainty lingers over the remainder. He stressed the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency resuming its oversight to confirm the stockpile's status.

Despite the delays, Lerner noted that hidden enriched uranium reserves potentially allow Iran to continue with a clandestine program. This situation underlines France's commitment to pursuing a diplomatic solution to the ongoing nuclear issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

