U.S. Boosts Domestic Uranium Enrichment with $2.7 Billion Initiative

The U.S. Energy Department is investing $2.7 billion across three companies to enhance domestic uranium enrichment. This initiative aims to reduce U.S. reliance on Russian supplies and support next-gen nuclear reactors. Awards focus on developing HALEU production, vital for modern nuclear applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Energy Department has announced an ambitious $2.7 billion initiative to revitalize domestic uranium enrichment. This bold step, unveiled on Monday, aims to lessen America's dependency on Russian fuel sources.

The awarded contracts span a decade and include American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services. These companies are tasked with delivering pivotal enrichment services to support both current nuclear power plants and emerging small modular reactors.

The focus is particularly on developing high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to advance reactor efficiency. Critics highlight security concerns with HALEU's potential for misuse but acknowledge its role in nuclear innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

