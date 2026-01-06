U.S. Boosts Domestic Uranium Enrichment with $2.7 Billion Initiative

The U.S. Energy Department has announced an ambitious $2.7 billion initiative to revitalize domestic uranium enrichment. This bold step, unveiled on Monday, aims to lessen America's dependency on Russian fuel sources.

The awarded contracts span a decade and include American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services. These companies are tasked with delivering pivotal enrichment services to support both current nuclear power plants and emerging small modular reactors.

The focus is particularly on developing high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to advance reactor efficiency. Critics highlight security concerns with HALEU's potential for misuse but acknowledge its role in nuclear innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)