Political Shockwave: Rached Ghannouchi Sentenced Amid Controversial Trial

In a significant development from Tunisia, one of the nation's leading opposition figures, Rached Ghannouchi, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. The verdict, delivered by a Tunisian court, adds to the growing list of convictions Ghannouchi has faced in recent times.

Being a high-profile leader of Ennahda, a political movement that rose to power following Tunisia's ousting of a longstanding dictator during the Arab Spring, Ghannouchi is central to the opposition against President Kais Saied's administration. His recent conviction stems from accusations of conspiring against state security, alongside other significant charges.

However, Ghannouchi's defense team vigorously contests the charges, arguing that the trial was marred by irregularities and lacked the framework of a fair judicial process. Attorneys maintain that accusations are rooted in unreliable testimonies and politically motivated actions aimed at diminishing opposition power.