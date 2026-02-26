Tensions Rise in Kerala: Opposition Leader Challenges Claims of Attack on Health Minister
Opposition leader V D Satheesan has dismissed certain claims by the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that allegations of KSU activists attacking Health Minister Veena George are false. The incident, which occurred at Kannur railway station, led to protests and arrests, but Satheesan insists these charges are fabricated.
Kerala's political landscape is embroiled in controversy as Opposition Leader V D Satheesan challenges the veracity of claims made by CPI(M) leaders and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They allege that KSU activists attacked Health Minister Veena George at Kannur railway station. Satheesan labels these assertions as 'pure lies.'
The incident, occurring at Kannur's station, resulted in heightened tensions, prompting protests and the arrest of five KSU activists. These members of the Congress's student wing were demonstrating against alleged medical negligence in government hospitals. They were accused of brandishing weapons and assaulting the minister, charges Satheesan denies.
Highlighting discrepancies, Satheesan points to a lack of evidence corroborating these claims and criticizes CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, encouraging a formal case against him for inciting potential unrest. He vows that Congress will persist undeterred despite alleged intimidation, continuing their 'putha yuga' (new era) yatra.
