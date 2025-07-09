West Bengal Unrest: Strikes Shake the State Amidst Rising Tensions

In West Bengal, a widespread general strike initiated by ten central trade unions resulted in clashes between protesters and police forces across several locations on Wednesday, highlighting growing tensions over economic policies.

The strike, backed by Left parties, focused on protesting liberalization, price hikes, unemployment, and increased contractual work. Authorities bolstered security to mitigate disruptions, ensuring essential services and transport resumed swiftly.

Police interventions, including detentions and baton charges, were reported as demonstrators attempted to block roads and railway lines, underscoring widespread concern over new labor codes deemed detrimental by unions.

