West Bengal Unrest: Strikes Shake the State Amidst Rising Tensions

A general strike across West Bengal, organized by ten central trade unions and supported by Left parties, led to clashes with police and disruptions in transport. The strike was called against issues like liberalization and joblessness, with authorities ensuring additional security measures to maintain regular life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a widespread general strike initiated by ten central trade unions resulted in clashes between protesters and police forces across several locations on Wednesday, highlighting growing tensions over economic policies.

The strike, backed by Left parties, focused on protesting liberalization, price hikes, unemployment, and increased contractual work. Authorities bolstered security to mitigate disruptions, ensuring essential services and transport resumed swiftly.

Police interventions, including detentions and baton charges, were reported as demonstrators attempted to block roads and railway lines, underscoring widespread concern over new labor codes deemed detrimental by unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

