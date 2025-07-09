Left Menu

EU Needs a Mindset Shift on China Trade, Says Beijing

China urges the EU to alter its mindset towards China-EU trade relations, emphasizing the necessity for the EU to focus on rebalancing its mentality rather than the economic relationship itself. This statement follows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's call to prioritize balancing economic ties with China.

  • China

China's foreign ministry has urged the European Union to reassess its approach to trade relations with China. According to Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, the EU should focus on rebalancing its mindset rather than the economic and trade relationship itself.

This statement came in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recently remarked that rebalancing economic relations with China should be a significant priority for the EU.

The call for a shift in perspective highlights the ongoing diplomatic discussions surrounding China-EU trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

