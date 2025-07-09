EU and US on Brink of Trade Agreement
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed optimism about finalizing a trade deal between the European Union and the United States by month's end. The agreement aims to enhance trade between the regions by minimizing customs duties. Merz is in discussions with President Donald Trump and the European Commission.
In a notable development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his optimism regarding the completion of a trade deal between the European Union and the United States by the end of this month.
Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, Merz emphasized the goal of establishing a trade agreement that fosters mutual trade with minimal customs duties between the EU and the U.S.
Merz further highlighted his ongoing communications with U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Commission to expedite the process.
