EU and US on Brink of Trade Agreement

In a notable development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his optimism regarding the completion of a trade deal between the European Union and the United States by the end of this month.

Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, Merz emphasized the goal of establishing a trade agreement that fosters mutual trade with minimal customs duties between the EU and the U.S.

Merz further highlighted his ongoing communications with U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Commission to expedite the process.

