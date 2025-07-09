Ocalan Declares End to PKK's Armed Struggle, Calls for Democratic Transition

Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, appeared in a rare video on Wednesday to announce the end of the group's armed struggle against Turkey and called for a shift towards democratic politics.

The video, dated June and released by Firat News Agency, urged Turkey's parliament to establish a commission to oversee disarmament and manage a wider peace process. "The phase of armed struggle has ended," Ocalan stated, describing it as a historic gain, not a loss.

The PKK, which has conducted an insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades, chose to dissolve in May after an appeal from Ocalan in February. The conflict, originating in 1984, has resulted in over 40,000 deaths and significant socio-political divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)