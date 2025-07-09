Left Menu

Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Language, Alliances, and Civic Polls

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan suggests Congress may contest Mumbai civic polls solo if alliances clash with its secular values. Amid language tensions, Chavan criticizes the central government's push for Hindi, echoing resistance in Maharashtra. With political dynamics shifting, debates over alliances and state governance intensify.

Updated: 09-07-2025 13:48 IST
  Country:
  India

In a potential shake-up ahead of Maharashtra's civic body polls, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has hinted that Congress might contest the elections alone if alliance partners do not align with its secular ideology.

Chavan, speaking in a recent interview, charged the Devendra Fadnavis government with failing to maintain law and order, particularly after incidents involving the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. Language has emerged as a flashpoint, with confrontations over the imposition of Hindi in schools igniting protests.

The situation has further complicated Maharashtra's political landscape, as questions loom over alliance dynamics within the region's INDIA bloc. Such developments could significantly impact the Bharatiya Janata Party, already under scrutiny for controversial remarks from its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

