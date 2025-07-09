Sánchez Unveils Anti-Corruption Measures Amid Political Turmoil

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a series of anti-corruption measures in a bid to retain parliamentary backing for his government. This comes after members of his Socialist Party faced bribery allegations, leading to calls for a snap election from the opposition.

The initiative includes barring companies convicted of bribery from securing government contracts and partnering with the OECD to combat corruption, aiming to stabilize Sánchez's government amid growing pressure.

However, experts, like international lawyer Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, criticized the measures for not addressing the root political issues. Meanwhile, opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo insisted Sánchez take responsibility and call for elections, although Sánchez remains committed to continuing his leadership.

