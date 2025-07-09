Left Menu

Sánchez Unveils Anti-Corruption Measures Amid Political Turmoil

Amid allegations against senior Socialist Party members, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced anti-corruption initiatives to sustain government support and resist opposition demands for a snap election. Key measures include preventing guilty companies from competing for contracts and enhancing transparency, though critics argue more is needed to address systemic political corruption.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a series of anti-corruption measures in a bid to retain parliamentary backing for his government. This comes after members of his Socialist Party faced bribery allegations, leading to calls for a snap election from the opposition.

The initiative includes barring companies convicted of bribery from securing government contracts and partnering with the OECD to combat corruption, aiming to stabilize Sánchez's government amid growing pressure.

However, experts, like international lawyer Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, criticized the measures for not addressing the root political issues. Meanwhile, opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo insisted Sánchez take responsibility and call for elections, although Sánchez remains committed to continuing his leadership.

