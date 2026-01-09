Takaichi's Dilemma: Snap Election Amidst Diplomatic Strains

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is mulling over the prospect of a snap parliamentary election in February, as reported by the Yomiuri newspaper. This potential political maneuver seeks to capitalize on Takaichi's strong approval ratings since becoming Japan's first female prime minister in October.

Her firm stance on China has bolstered her popularity with right-wing constituents but has simultaneously triggered a major diplomatic conflict with Japan's influential neighbor. The anticipated election dates are February 8 and 15, according to government insiders, amid the Liberal Democratic Party's coalition with the right-wing Ishin party still lacking a majority in the lower house.

Following the report, the dollar increased its value against the yen. This financial shift follows Takaichi's provocative comments suggesting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could pose an existential threat to Japan, escalating tensions which have led to China imposing travel bans and export restrictions on Japan.

