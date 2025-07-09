Trump Hosts African Leaders Amidst Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump welcomed leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal for a discussion on business opportunities over a White House lunch, as trade tensions escalate between the U.S. and several developing nations.

The mini-summit is part of an ongoing effort to address concerns about U.S. neglect of Africa, especially as China continues to invest heavily across the continent. Amid cuts in foreign aid and rising tariffs, Trump's administration intends to prioritize U.S. trade and investment over traditional aid frameworks.

With African countries rich in essential resources like manganese and cobalt critical for technologies, American officials emphasize opening new markets and strengthening trade relationships. However, African Union representatives have raised issues with the U.S.'s tough tariff policies affecting their nations.