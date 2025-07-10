Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Bukele Recalls Ambassador Over Drug Trafficking Claims

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has recalled the nation's ambassador from Mexico after claims by Mexican authorities that a drug plane intercepted in Colima originated in El Salvador. Bukele strongly denies these allegations and demands clarification from Mexico, sharing evidence to dispute the accusations.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced Wednesday the recall of the nation's ambassador to Mexico amid a brewing diplomatic tension. This followed claims by Mexico's security minister that a suspected drug trafficking plane had originated from El Salvador, allegations Bukele firmly dismissed.

In a social media post, Bukele urged the Mexican government to clarify these accusations, pointing out flaws in Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch's statement. Harfuch had mentioned that a small plane, associated with drug trafficking, arrived from El Salvador before being apprehended in Colima.

Bukele provided evidence, indicating the plane flew over the Pacific and never entered Salvadoran airspace. Arrests of three Mexican nationals and the seizure of 427 kilograms of cocaine were reported, but Bukele emphasized El Salvador's zero tolerance for drug trafficking and urged Mexico to correct the public narrative.

