Taiwan's Han Kuang Exercises: Strengthening Island Defenses Amid Tensions

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te attended live-fire exercises involving US-supplied Abrams M1A2T tanks on Thursday, a key part of the comprehensive Han Kuang drills aimed at shoring up Taiwan's defenses against potential Chinese aggression.

During the second day of the country's most extensive military exercises to date, tanks demonstrated capability by firing both while stationary and on the move, hitting both still and moving targets with 100% accuracy, as reported by the army. Taiwan is purchasing 108 state-of-the-art tanks from the US for $1.45 billion, with plans for major artillery and aviation upgrades, including F-16V fighters and advanced missile systems.

These enhancements come amid persistent Chinese threats and military posturing, reinforcing Taiwan's resolve to ensure its security. President Lai emphasized large-scale, realistic combat preparedness, fostering national, societal, and regional safety. Meanwhile, China criticizes these exercises as mere farce, but Taiwan remains committed to bolstering its defenses and safeguarding its sovereignty.