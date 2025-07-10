Left Menu

Taiwan's Han Kuang Exercises: Strengthening Island Defenses Amid Tensions

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te oversaw live-fire drills with US-made Abrams M1A2T tanks during Taiwan's extended Han Kuang exercises. These drills aim to enhance defense capabilities amid tensions with China. Taiwan plans to integrate the newest tanks, F-16V jets, and advanced defenses, reinforcing national security and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hsinchu | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:03 IST
Taiwan's Han Kuang Exercises: Strengthening Island Defenses Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te attended live-fire exercises involving US-supplied Abrams M1A2T tanks on Thursday, a key part of the comprehensive Han Kuang drills aimed at shoring up Taiwan's defenses against potential Chinese aggression.

During the second day of the country's most extensive military exercises to date, tanks demonstrated capability by firing both while stationary and on the move, hitting both still and moving targets with 100% accuracy, as reported by the army. Taiwan is purchasing 108 state-of-the-art tanks from the US for $1.45 billion, with plans for major artillery and aviation upgrades, including F-16V fighters and advanced missile systems.

These enhancements come amid persistent Chinese threats and military posturing, reinforcing Taiwan's resolve to ensure its security. President Lai emphasized large-scale, realistic combat preparedness, fostering national, societal, and regional safety. Meanwhile, China criticizes these exercises as mere farce, but Taiwan remains committed to bolstering its defenses and safeguarding its sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025