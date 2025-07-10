Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Minister's Pothole Remark Sparks Controversy

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh's remark that potholes will persist as long as roads exist has stirred debate. While Singh highlighted the inevitability of potholes, Congress has criticized these statements as irresponsible, urging the minister to focus on repairs or resign. The opposition accuses the BJP of fostering a complacent culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:22 IST
In a contentious declaration, Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh stated that the persistence of potholes is inevitable, claiming that they will endure as long as roads exist. Singh's comments were made to reporters in Bhopal, Wednesday evening.

Singh elaborated that roads have a specific lifespan, such as four years with an expected durability of five, implying potholes could appear within this timeframe. However, he acknowledged that roads deteriorating well before their time could indicate a problem, warranting immediate corrective actions.

Reacting to Singh's remarks, Congress spokesperson Anand Jat condemned the minister's statements as irresponsible and insisted he should prioritize road repairs. Jat criticized the BJP, accusing it of maintaining a culture of complacency within the PWD, and challenged Singh to either focus on fixing the roads or resign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

