Monsoon Mayhem: Assam's Barak Valley Faces Connectivity Crisis

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate action to address the connectivity crisis affecting Assam's Barak Valley. The area has been severely impacted by monsoon-induced disruptions, leaving it largely isolated.

Gogoi highlighted the chronic issues plaguing the Lumding-Badarpur railway section, which has experienced repeated breakdowns due to landslides and vulnerable infrastructure. In his letter, Gogoi noted that the rail line has suffered at least seven major disruptions over the past five years, compounded by frequent blockages on highways like NH 6, NH 27, and NH 37.

With major road and rail routes down, residents face soaring airfares as their only travel option, exacerbating the region's economic and social challenges. Gogoi has called for measures including the double-lining and landslide-proofing of railway tracks, the sanctioning of a new rail corridor, and price regulation for flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)