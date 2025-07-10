Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Assam's Barak Valley Faces Connectivity Crisis

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges urgent intervention from PM Narendra Modi to restore connectivity as Assam's Barak Valley faces isolation due to disrupted rail and road infrastructure amid monsoon rains. Land transport failures and high airfare are adversely affecting the region's economic and social well-being.

Updated: 10-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:14 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate action to address the connectivity crisis affecting Assam's Barak Valley. The area has been severely impacted by monsoon-induced disruptions, leaving it largely isolated.

Gogoi highlighted the chronic issues plaguing the Lumding-Badarpur railway section, which has experienced repeated breakdowns due to landslides and vulnerable infrastructure. In his letter, Gogoi noted that the rail line has suffered at least seven major disruptions over the past five years, compounded by frequent blockages on highways like NH 6, NH 27, and NH 37.

With major road and rail routes down, residents face soaring airfares as their only travel option, exacerbating the region's economic and social challenges. Gogoi has called for measures including the double-lining and landslide-proofing of railway tracks, the sanctioning of a new rail corridor, and price regulation for flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

