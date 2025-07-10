Left Menu

Tense Tussle in Maharashtra Legislative Council Over Marathi Housing Reservation

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a heated altercation between Shiv Sena leaders over the demand for reserving 50% of housing units for Marathi speakers. Tensions rose between ministers Shamburaj Desai and Anil Parab, resulting in calls for expunging their verbal exchanges from official records during discussions on native Maharashtrians' housing rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:21 IST
The Maharashtra legislative council descended into a volatile exchange as Shiv Sena ministers Shamburaj Desai and Anil Parab clashed over housing reservations for the Marathi-speaking populace. The discord, accentuated by remarks of betrayal, prompted the house's temporary adjournment and subsequent attempts to pacify involved parties by expunging their heated words from House records.

During the session, the push to reserve 50% of new housing units for Marathi natives ignited a fissure, as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, supporting his housing minister role, clarified that no formal request had yet been received regarding this reservation. A question raised the matter of potential legal action should house allocations be unfairly distributed.

Post-adjournment, minister Desai reaffirmed the government's stance on prioritizing Marathi housing needs, a point of contention exacerbated by Parab's unofficial bill during MVA's tenure. The discussion highlighted underlying tensions within the council and broader political landscape, echoing chief minister Thackeray's legacy.

