DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' Campaign: A Journey to Victory

On Thursday, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin declared that the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' membership campaign is charting a successful course, having surpassed an impressive 50 lakh members. The campaign, which began in Sannathi Street, celebrated its success with Stalin's leadership and commitment to progress.

The DMK membership drive has seen significant success, particularly in the Tiruchuli Assembly constituency of Virudhunagar District, where it enrolled 54,310 new members and welcomed 30,975 families. This achievement was shared via a social media post by the Chief Minister, who credited district party secretary and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu for this accomplishment.

Initiated on July 1, the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' campaign aims to enlist 30 percent of voters at every polling station as new party members. A door-to-door campaign followed on July 3, focusing on the DMK's electoral preparedness, membership expansion, and Tamil Nadu's cultural and linguistic preservation.