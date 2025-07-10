UK-France Migration Pact: A New Chapter in Bilateral Cooperation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron capped their state visit with an agreement on stricter migration controls. As part of newly inked deals on defence and nuclear cooperation, the leaders announced plans to assist Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The agreement highlights a 'one in, one out' returns scheme, allowing Britain to deport undocumented migrants arriving in small boats back to France while accepting an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with familial connections in the UK. While hailed as 'groundbreaking', the initiative's immediate impact remains under speculation.

Addressing UK domestic concerns, Starmer emphasized new stringent measures against illegal working. Macron, meanwhile, stressed the role of Brexit in Britain's current immigration challenges. Both leaders aim to fortify ties post-Brexit, agreeing to work closely on defence and announcing a new role for Paris in the 'coalition of the willing', supporting Ukraine's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)