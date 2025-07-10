Telangana's Identity Dispute: KTR Outraged Over BJP Map Blunder

Telangana's Working President KT Rama Rao condemned Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief PVN Madhav for presenting a map of United Andhra Pradesh to Minister Nara Lokesh, dismissing Telangana's identity. KTR demanded an apology from the BJP leadership, accusing them of undermining Telangana's history and the sacrifices made for its establishment.

Expressing his concerns on social media, KTR addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the enduring struggles for Telangana's cultural and geographical significance. He criticized Madhav's actions as a 'blatant disregard' for the state's existence, challenging the BJP's stance and urging a public apology to the people of Telangana.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with BRS leader Dasoju Shravan Kumar calling it 'unfortunate' and suggesting legal action if apologies are not forthcoming. The controversy raises questions about the BJP's political agenda in the region, especially amidst recent remarks by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on potential reunification plans for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)