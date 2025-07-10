Left Menu

Telangana's Identity Dispute: KTR Outraged Over BJP Map Blunder

Telangana Working President KT Rama Rao criticizes Andhra BJP Chief PVN Madhav for gifting a map of United Andhra Pradesh, sparking outrage and demands for an apology from BJP leadership for dismissing Telangana's identity. The incident ignites debate over BJP's intentions and possible political agendas for the Telugu states.

Telangana's Working President KT Rama Rao condemned Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief PVN Madhav for presenting a map of United Andhra Pradesh to Minister Nara Lokesh, dismissing Telangana's identity. KTR demanded an apology from the BJP leadership, accusing them of undermining Telangana's history and the sacrifices made for its establishment.

Expressing his concerns on social media, KTR addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the enduring struggles for Telangana's cultural and geographical significance. He criticized Madhav's actions as a 'blatant disregard' for the state's existence, challenging the BJP's stance and urging a public apology to the people of Telangana.

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with BRS leader Dasoju Shravan Kumar calling it 'unfortunate' and suggesting legal action if apologies are not forthcoming. The controversy raises questions about the BJP's political agenda in the region, especially amidst recent remarks by Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on potential reunification plans for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

