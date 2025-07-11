Leadership Scoop: New CEO Takes Charge Amidst Ben & Jerry's Legal Turmoil

The Magnum Ice Cream Company announced Jochanan Senf as the new global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, with the appointment set to take effect by mid-July. This leadership transition occurs amidst a heated legal dispute with parent company Unilever regarding the abrupt ousting of previous CEO Dave Stever. Stever, who began his tenure with Ben & Jerry's in 1988, was appointed to the top role in May 2023 before being removed, allegedly without board approval and in violation of a safeguarding agreement for the brand's independence and social activism commitments.

Senf, who previously served as managing director of Ben & Jerry's Europe and held senior positions within Unilever's foods division, steps into the role at a tumultuous time. The company's ongoing legal issues center around the protection of its unique culture and business ethos. Meanwhile, Unilever has announced plans to spin off its ice cream business, which includes brands like Magnum and Breyers, later this year.

The outcome of this leadership and legal battle may potentially reshape the future of Ben & Jerry's, a brand known for its robust commitment to social issues, as it navigates through corporate restructuring and increased pressures from its parent company.

