Left Menu

Leadership Scoop: New CEO Takes Charge Amidst Ben & Jerry's Legal Turmoil

The Magnum Ice Cream Company appointed Jochanan Senf as the new global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, following a controversial leadership change involving former CEO Dave Stever. The move comes amid a legal dispute with parent company Unilever over the unilateral decision. Senf has a strong background in Unilever and Ben & Jerry's Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:47 IST
Leadership Scoop: New CEO Takes Charge Amidst Ben & Jerry's Legal Turmoil

The Magnum Ice Cream Company announced Jochanan Senf as the new global CEO of Ben & Jerry's, with the appointment set to take effect by mid-July. This leadership transition occurs amidst a heated legal dispute with parent company Unilever regarding the abrupt ousting of previous CEO Dave Stever. Stever, who began his tenure with Ben & Jerry's in 1988, was appointed to the top role in May 2023 before being removed, allegedly without board approval and in violation of a safeguarding agreement for the brand's independence and social activism commitments.

Senf, who previously served as managing director of Ben & Jerry's Europe and held senior positions within Unilever's foods division, steps into the role at a tumultuous time. The company's ongoing legal issues center around the protection of its unique culture and business ethos. Meanwhile, Unilever has announced plans to spin off its ice cream business, which includes brands like Magnum and Breyers, later this year.

The outcome of this leadership and legal battle may potentially reshape the future of Ben & Jerry's, a brand known for its robust commitment to social issues, as it navigates through corporate restructuring and increased pressures from its parent company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025