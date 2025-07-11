Sky Tensions: Japan Demands Ceasefire in Aerial Close-Calls with China

Japan has officially requested that China cease its practice of flying fighter jets perilously close to Japanese intelligence-gathering aircraft. According to Japan's Defense Ministry, these incidents, which pose a risk of collision, have been recurring over the East China Sea.

The latest confrontation involved a Chinese JH-7 fighter-bomber coming within 30 meters of a YS-11EB electronic-intelligence aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Japan's Foreign Ministry expressed serious concerns over the actions and has lodged a formal protest with China's ambassador.

The dispute further intensifies the strained relations between the two nations, already tense due to concerns over China's military endeavors near Japanese territories. Similar aerial encounters were reported just last month, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

