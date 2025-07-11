Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Tharoor vs Muraleedharan in Kerala's UDF Dynamics

Kerala's political scene intensifies as Shashi Tharoor emerges as a popular choice for chief minister within the Congress-led UDF, according to a survey. Senior leader K Muraleedharan dismisses the survey, emphasizing internal party rules and the aim to win elections rather than engaging in controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 08:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development within the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, political tensions have escalated following a survey that positions Shashi Tharoor as the preferred choice for the next chief minister. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized Tharoor, urging clarity on his party allegiance.

Muraleedharan emphasized the irrelevance of such surveys, asserting that if the UDF triumphs in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, the new chief minister will emerge from the coalition. He stated that numerous senior leaders are suitable candidates for the role, regardless of survey outcomes.

The internal discord arises amidst an ongoing rift between Tharoor and the Congress central leadership, exacerbated by Tharoor's controversial statements following the Pahalgam terror attack. The survey, conducted by a private agency, suggested that 28.3% of respondents favored Tharoor as Kerala's leader. The state is preparing for Assembly elections scheduled for April next year.

