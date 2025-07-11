Political Tensions Rise: Tharoor vs Muraleedharan in Kerala's UDF Dynamics
Kerala's political scene intensifies as Shashi Tharoor emerges as a popular choice for chief minister within the Congress-led UDF, according to a survey. Senior leader K Muraleedharan dismisses the survey, emphasizing internal party rules and the aim to win elections rather than engaging in controversies.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development within the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, political tensions have escalated following a survey that positions Shashi Tharoor as the preferred choice for the next chief minister. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan criticized Tharoor, urging clarity on his party allegiance.
Muraleedharan emphasized the irrelevance of such surveys, asserting that if the UDF triumphs in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls, the new chief minister will emerge from the coalition. He stated that numerous senior leaders are suitable candidates for the role, regardless of survey outcomes.
The internal discord arises amidst an ongoing rift between Tharoor and the Congress central leadership, exacerbated by Tharoor's controversial statements following the Pahalgam terror attack. The survey, conducted by a private agency, suggested that 28.3% of respondents favored Tharoor as Kerala's leader. The state is preparing for Assembly elections scheduled for April next year.
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
Rajasthan CM Condemns Congress on Emergency Anniversary
Congress Demands Digital Voter Lists Amidst Election Controversy
Rijiju Slams Congress Over Emergency, Unveils Development Initiatives in Himachal
Power Struggle in Karnataka's Congress: Leadership Changes Loom