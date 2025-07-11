Left Menu

Congress Cheers 75 Age Rule as Bhagwat and Modi Near Milestone

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on leaders stepping aside at 75 years. This sentiment has sparked optimism in the opposition, who believe that as both Modi and Bhagwat approach this age, positive political change is imminent.

The Congress party has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following remarks made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about stepping aside at the age of 75. The comments, referencing Sangh ideologue Moropant Pingley's advice, suggest that leaders should make way for others as they reach this milestone.

During an event in Nagpur, Bhagwat's remarks hinted at forthcoming leadership changes, a sentiment welcomed by the opposition, which views this as 'good news'. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media head Pawan Khera have expressed optimism for political change as both Bhagwat and Modi near the age of 75 this year.

Ramesh remarked on social media that this impending age milestone represents a return to better governance, while Khera commented on the need for relief from current conditions. The Congress party points to September dates as significant, with Bhagwat turning 75 on September 11 and Modi on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

