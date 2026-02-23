Karnataka Minister Counterclaims Dalit CM Demand as Opposition's Tactic

In a pointed rebuttal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara charged opposition parties on Monday with using the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister as a smokescreen for their own inadequacies, asserting that only the Congress party has elevated Dalits to this esteemed role. According to Parameshwara, the High Command holds the sole authority to determine the timing of such appointments.

During a press briefing in Bengaluru, Parameshwara addressed questions about ongoing college student elections and the verbal sparring between former CM Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over caste politics. Parameshwara confirmed that student elections were under Cabinet review but declined to predict decisions, citing historical clashes.

Parameshwara steered clear of the heated discourse between Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy, referring to Siddaramaiah's past expulsion from the JD(S) and subsequent rivalry, suggesting deeper underlying issues. The situation exemplifies the complex interplay of caste and political dynamics in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)