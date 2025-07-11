Kharge Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to erase secularism and socialism from the Constitution. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh,' Kharge emphasized the need for dalits, tribals, and youth to assert their rights against the current regime.

Kharge pinpointed the BJP supporters for alleged attacks on dalits and government officials in Odisha. He warned that without resistance, the BJP would marginalize these communities further.

Targeting the current economic policies, Kharge criticized the BJP for privatizing 23 public sector units, a stark contrast to the Congress who claims to have established 160 such enterprises to bolster the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)