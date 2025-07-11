Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led government of trying to eliminate secularism and socialism from the Constitution. He urged dalits, tribals, and youths to fight for their rights under BJP rule, claiming BJP supporters were targeting these groups and privatizing public sector enterprises established by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:11 IST
Kharge Accuses BJP of Undermining Constitution
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to erase secularism and socialism from the Constitution. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh,' Kharge emphasized the need for dalits, tribals, and youth to assert their rights against the current regime.

Kharge pinpointed the BJP supporters for alleged attacks on dalits and government officials in Odisha. He warned that without resistance, the BJP would marginalize these communities further.

Targeting the current economic policies, Kharge criticized the BJP for privatizing 23 public sector units, a stark contrast to the Congress who claims to have established 160 such enterprises to bolster the nation's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025