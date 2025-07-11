French-German Cyclist's Detainment in Iran Confirmed by Foreign Minister

In a developing story, Iran's Foreign Minister has confirmed the detention of Lennart Monterlos, a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared last month, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde on Friday.

The Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that Monterlos was detained for committing an unspecified infraction while traveling across Iran. France's embassy in Tehran has been informed of the situation.

While France's Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm the detention, officials are in contact with Iranian authorities as well as the cyclist's family, urging caution and advising citizens against traveling to Iran, citing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)