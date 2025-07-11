Left Menu

French-German Cyclist's Detainment in Iran Confirmed by Foreign Minister

Iran's Foreign Minister confirmed the detention of Lennart Monterlos, a French-German cyclist missing since mid-June. The cyclist has been held for an unspecified infraction. France is in contact with Iran regarding the issue, while advising its nationals against traveling to Iran due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:43 IST
In a developing story, Iran's Foreign Minister has confirmed the detention of Lennart Monterlos, a teenage French-German cyclist who disappeared last month, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde on Friday.

The Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that Monterlos was detained for committing an unspecified infraction while traveling across Iran. France's embassy in Tehran has been informed of the situation.

While France's Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm the detention, officials are in contact with Iranian authorities as well as the cyclist's family, urging caution and advising citizens against traveling to Iran, citing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

