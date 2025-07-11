Trump Backs Down from FEMA Abolition Amid Texas Flood Crisis

The Trump administration has stepped back from its earlier intention to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a report by the Washington Post on Friday. This decision comes as President Trump prepares to visit Texas, ravaged by floods.

No conclusive measures are in place to dissolve FEMA, and any forthcoming change will likely center on a rebranding process that emphasizes the significance of state leadership during disasters, noted a senior White House official. While Reuters hasn't independently verified this report, no immediate comments were available from the White House.

In response to Texas' devastating floods, Trump has reiterated his view that states should primarily manage disaster responses. However, when questioned about ending FEMA, he remained non-committal. The reported shift underscores the vital role FEMA continues to play, highlighted by Trump's federal aid declaration following the Texas disaster.

