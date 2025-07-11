BJP Nomination Shakes Up Puducherry Assembly

The Union Home Ministry has confirmed the appointment of three new BJP legislators to the Puducherry assembly, solidifying the party's influence in the region. Theepainthan, G N S Rajasekaran, and V Selvam were named as representatives, according to a notification from Joint Secretary Praveen Kumar Raj.

This decision follows the resignation of former BJP members V P Ramalingam, K. Venkatesan, and R B Ashok Babu on June 27, who left their posts to focus on party activities. The nominations fall under provisions outlined in the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

While Theepainthan and Selvam represent the Puducherry region, Rajasekaran hails from Karaikal. Notably, Theepainthan previously served as a Congress legislator before joining the BJP. This development reinforces the BJP's partnership with the AINRC-led government in the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)