Cameroon's Crucial Choice: Deciding the Nation's Future Leadership

Cameroon will hold a significant presidential election on October 12, as confirmed by a decree from President Paul Biya. This key electoral process will determine the leadership of the cocoa and oil-producing nation for the subsequent seven years.

Presidential candidates are required to submit their candidacy applications within a 10-day window following the convening of the electoral college, in accordance with the electoral code. Paul Biya, who became the world's oldest serving head of state at 92, has yet to declare his intentions regarding a new term.

Biya secured his last election victory in 2018 with a 71.28% vote share, as per official figures, despite reports of electoral irregularities from opposition and independent bodies. Amendments made to the constitution in 2008 removed presidential term limits, permitting him the option to run indefinitely.

(With inputs from agencies.)