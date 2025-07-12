BJP's 'Vikasit Keralam' Mission Launched by Amit Shah

In a bid to invigorate the party's presence in Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the significance of BJP's 'Vikasit Keralam' initiative over securing a chief ministerial post. Addressing a massive gathering at Putharikandam Maidan, Shah underscored the mission's vision for a developed Kerala aligning with national progress.

Shah debuted the logo and motto of the 'Vikasit Keralam' mission, coinciding with the opening of Mararji Bhavan, the new BJP state committee office. This move marks the onset of the party's campaign for the impending local body and assembly polls, reinforcing the mission's objectives.

With senior leaders alongside, Shah paid homage to a bronze bust of former BJP state president K G Marar, a gesture reflecting the party's commitment to its roots as it strategizes for upcoming electoral challenges. Security measures have tightened around his itinerary, with restrictions around Kannur airport ahead of Shah's visit.

