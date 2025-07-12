EU Prepares for Trade Tensions Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

The European Union has expressed its readiness to retaliate should the United States implement a 30% tariff on European goods starting August 1. The surprising move by U.S. President Donald Trump has heightened tensions, with the EU now poised to defend its interests in the escalating trade conflict.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU executive responsible for trade policy, stated the EU's willingness to continue negotiations, yet emphasized the bloc's readiness to implement countermeasures. The next steps will be deliberated by EU ambassadors and trade ministers, as they consider potential tariffs on $21 billion worth of U.S. imports.

France and Germany have urged pragmatic outcomes, while the potential repercussions of the tariffs could impact economies across the Atlantic. Trump's stance is perceived as a negotiation tactic, but with existing grievances over trade balances, the stage is set for significant market volatility and a test of transatlantic economic ties.

