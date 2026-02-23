Trump Vows Retaliation After Supreme Court Tariff Setback

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday after the judiciary body ruled against his comprehensive tariff strategy last week. In response, Trump promised to explore other tariff mechanisms without specifying further details.

Despite the setback, he asserted that the court had endorsed numerous other tariffs strategies that could be utilized more forcefully and with greater legal assurance, compared to his previously employed tariffs. This was conveyed through his social media platform.

Following the court's verdict that he surpassed his executive authority by enforcing higher tariff rates under an economic emergency, Trump announced a plan to elevate a temporary tariff on U.S. imports from 10% to 15%, marking the maximum limit sanctioned by law.

(With inputs from agencies.)