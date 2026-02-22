Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan’s Retaliation Strikes in Afghanistan

Pakistan has conducted strikes on militant targets in Afghanistan in response to recent suicide bombings. The strikes have escalated tension between the neighboring countries. Pakistan claims the militants, including the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State Khorasan Province, were targeting from Afghan soil, a claim Afghanistan denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has undertaken military action against militant targets in Afghanistan following a series of suicide bombings attributed to fighters based in the neighboring country. The strikes have further escalated tensions between the two nations and have resulted in casualties among civilians, including women and children, according to the Pakistani government's statements.

The attacks, described as intelligence-based targeting of terrorist camps along the Afghan border, were reportedly conducted with conclusive proof of involvement by the Pakistani Taliban and IS Khorasan Province. The Pakistani government cited directives supposedly issued by leadership based in Afghanistan. Afghanistan, however, has consistently rebutted claims that it permits militant operations from its territory.

The backlash from Afghanistan was swift, with the nation's defense ministry condemning the strikes as violations of sovereignty and international norms. Amidst the rising tension, key border crossings remain affected, feeding into already simmering cross-border trade disruptions. The situation remains volatile as diplomatic relations continue to fray.

