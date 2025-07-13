Congress Gears Up for Fiery Monsoon Session: Strategies and Challenges Ahead

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, has called a crucial meeting on July 15 with senior leadership to devise a strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, expected to be contentious.

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will gather at Sonia Gandhi's residence to finalize their approach on pressing concerns like the Election Commission's special intensive revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

With the session now extended to August 21, a significant legislative workload awaits, including discussions around electoral reforms and potential market opening in the atomic energy sector.

