Congress Gears Up for Fiery Monsoon Session: Strategies and Challenges Ahead

Sonia Gandhi convenes a meeting with Congress leaders to strategize for the Monsoon session of Parliament. Key issues include electoral revisions in Bihar, Operation Sindoor, and economic challenges. The session, extended till August 21, will address legislative reforms, including private sector involvement in atomic energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, has called a crucial meeting on July 15 with senior leadership to devise a strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, expected to be contentious.

Top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, will gather at Sonia Gandhi's residence to finalize their approach on pressing concerns like the Election Commission's special intensive revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor.

With the session now extended to August 21, a significant legislative workload awaits, including discussions around electoral reforms and potential market opening in the atomic energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

